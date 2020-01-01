10-year-old son of Bhajan singer also found dead

The body of 10-year-old missing son of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead alongwith his wife and daughter at their house in neighbouring Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a car in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Wednesday. The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak (42), his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony Tuesday evening, they said.

The couple's 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was missing after the incident, the police had said Tuesday. A team was formed to nab the assailants and search for the missing boy, they said.

The police said that they launched a search for Bhagvat and found his body on Wednesday in a car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns. The police has not yet revealed what led them to search for the boy in the neighbouring state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.