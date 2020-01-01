Left Menu
10-year-old son of Bhajan singer also found dead

The body of 10-year-old missing son of a Bhajan singer, who was found dead alongwith his wife and daughter at their house in neighbouring Shamli district Tuesday, has been recovered from a car in Haryana's Panipat, police said on Wednesday. The Bhajan singer, Ajay Pathak (42), his wife Neha (36) and their daughter Vasudhra (12) were killed with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified assailants at their house in Punjabi Colony Tuesday evening, they said.

The couple's 10-year-old son, Bhagvat, was missing after the incident, the police had said Tuesday. A team was formed to nab the assailants and search for the missing boy, they said.

The police said that they launched a search for Bhagvat and found his body on Wednesday in a car in Haryana's Panipat, some 40 km away from Shamli, with burns. The police has not yet revealed what led them to search for the boy in the neighbouring state.

