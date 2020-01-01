CPWD working on Rs 2.5 lakh crore work orders

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the central agency for execution of public works is currently working on orders worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore, said Director General, CPWD Prabhakar Singh on Wednesday. "CPWD has work order in the pipeline to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Over 3000 works are in progress along with the newly sanctioned work of Building Rajbhawan and Central Secretariat in Leh and Kargil," Singh told media during the inauguration of Control and Command Centre and Media Cell today in Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, the Director-General of CPWD elaborated that the department has opened a unit in Leh and Kargil to build IIT, IIM colleges and AIIMS in Jammu, and AIIMS in Srinagar. "We are building Raj Bhawan, Central Secretariat, housing complex and hospitals in Leh. We are also in the process of constructing Raj Bhawan, Central Secretariat, hospital and housing Complex, Road and city development works in Kargil. we will complete all these projects in one and a half year," Singh said.

CPWD is also engaged in the re-development of Parliament House, Common Secretariat and Central Vista projects in Central Delhi worth Rs 12000 crores. "Work on these projects are on the drawing board and Gujarat-based architecture firm HCP Designs has been appointed for this project. HCP Designs will provide consultancy services and prepare the master plan of the project, including designs, cost estimation, landscape and traffic integration plans, and parking facilities among others. Once the masterplan is ready and approved we will start the construction works," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.