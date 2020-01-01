Two held on charge of cattle smuggling

Two people were arrested on the charge of cattle smuggling, police said here on Wednesday. Twelve head of cattle and illegal arms were recovered from them, police said.

SP Vinod Kumar Mishra on Wednesday said police spotted them on an overbridge in Tamukhiraj as they were transporting the cattle in two pick-up trucks. The accused have been identified as Mainal and Mohar Ali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

