Railways to purchase 44 rakes of Vande Bharat Express
The Ministry of Railways will purchase 44 rakes of Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train.
"Dedicated to providing excellent transport facilities to passengers, the Railways will now purchase 44 rakes of Vande Bharat Express. This rake will be made under #MakeInIndia and equipped with modern facilities like automatic doors, coach display, luggage rack, LED, mobile charging point, CCTV and will also save time," Railways Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.
The train with some world-class amenities currently runs on New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi- Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra routes. (ANI)
