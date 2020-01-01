Man sets motorcycle on fire after being challaned for riding without helmet; arrested

A 20-year-old man set his motorcycle on fire after he was challaned by the traffic police in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Wednesday, police said. Vikas, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was challaned by the traffic police for riding the motorcycle without helmet, a senior police official said.

The traffic police challaned him and impounded the motorcycle, following which Vikas set the bike on fire, the officer said. A case has been registered and the accused arrested, the officer added.

