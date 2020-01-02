Homeless take refuge in night shelters as Delhi reels under cold wave

As biting cold wave conditions continued to persist in the national capital city and its adjoining areas, destitute and homeless people took refuge in a night shelter set up near Safdarjung Airport here. Ram Krishnakumar, a caretaker of the night shelter, told ANI: "As many as 19 people including three women are here in the night shelter. We provide blankets and other facilities to the homeless here."

"The poor have been provided with woollen blankets, pillows and thick mattresses to beat the winter blues," he added. India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said that the temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.

While the temperature docked at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam area, a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, IMD said in its weather bulletin. The minimum temperature in the Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.