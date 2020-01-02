Homeless take refuge in night shelters as Delhi reels under cold wave
As biting cold wave conditions continued to persist in the national capital city and its adjoining areas, destitute and homeless people took refuge in a night shelter set up near Safdarjung Airport here.
As biting cold wave conditions continued to persist in the national capital city and its adjoining areas, destitute and homeless people took refuge in a night shelter set up near Safdarjung Airport here. Ram Krishnakumar, a caretaker of the night shelter, told ANI: "As many as 19 people including three women are here in the night shelter. We provide blankets and other facilities to the homeless here."
"The poor have been provided with woollen blankets, pillows and thick mattresses to beat the winter blues," he added. India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said that the temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.
While the temperature docked at 7.8 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam area, a temperature of 5.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, IMD said in its weather bulletin. The minimum temperature in the Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- IMD
- Celsius
- Palam
- Madhya Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Senior IPS officer S Javeed Ahmad sent back to cadre state Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Assembly adjourns sine die amid uproar by opposition over law and order, other issues.
Ranji: K'taka take first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh
All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather: Govt order
ADB signs $490m loan for PPP project to upgrade Madhya Pradesh roads