Maharashtra: Bachchu Kadu suspends 2 civil supplies department officials

Bachchu Kadu, who was recently inducted into the Maharashtra Cabinet, on Wednesday, suspended two civil supplies department officials during a surprise visit to the Daryapur Tehsil office here.

The action was taken by the minister after an elderly person allegedly informed him that the officials were not giving him an Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card.

During his visit, Kadu further asked other officials to follow the Right to Services Act, otherwise, he said, strict action would be taken. (ANI)

