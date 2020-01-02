Temple fund to help differently-abled, poor in Jharkhand

The Deoghar district administration of Jharkhand has established a fund for the differently-abled and poor persons, a senior official said. The 'Baba Baidyanath Kalyan Kosh' was established on New Year's Day to help the differently-abled and poor persons, district Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said on Wednesday.

"Some 2.5 percent of the total annual income of the Baidyanath Dham will be deposited in the fund. The temple committee would approve applicants after scrutiny," she said. Anyone can contribute to the fund to help the needy, Sahay added..

