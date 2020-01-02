Thunderstorms and rainfall likely over several parts of Maharashtra: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted thunderstorms and rainfall over several parts of Maharashtra.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms with lightning along with light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at isolated places over Ramtek, Nagpur, Yavatmal, Pusad, Wardha, Amravati and in other areas of Maharashtra.

