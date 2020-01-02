Left Menu
Prohibitory order clamped, internet services snapped in parts

  • PTI
  • Basirhat
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:30 IST
Prohibitory order has been clamped in three panchayat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district following clashes between members of two communities triggered by "unnatural" death of a shopkeeper, police said on Thursday. In addition to imposition of section 144 of the CrPC, Internet services have been stopped in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas of the district, a senior police officer said.

Clashes broke out in Duttapukur area on Tuesday evening after a shopkeeper was found hanging inside a room of a local club in Hatkhola area, an officer of the Basirhat police district said. Twelve persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the clashes, the IPS officer told PTI.

The club had organised a fair where the shopkeeper belonging to a particular community of the neighbouring Kashimpur village had put up a stall, he said. The shopkeeper was allegedly beaten up by members of the club after he had a fight with a woman buyer on Tuesday.

Later, the shopkeeper was found hanging from the ceiling in a room of the club, the officer said. Following this, relatives of the shopkeeper went on a rampage and vandalised several shops, houses, vehicles besides setting them on fire in Hatkhola area, he added They had also put blockades on Jessore road alleging that the man was killed by the club members, the officer said.

Late on Tuesday night, a group of men belonging to another community from Hathkhola, attacked members of the other group, the police officer said. Policemen in large numbers were rushed to the area to quell the clashes in which bombs were hurled from both the sides.

Police restored to lathicharge and used tear gas to control the mob, he said. Considering seriousness of the situation prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed and Internet services were temporarily disconnected in Duttapukur, Amdanga and Deganga areas, he said The situation is under control now, the officer said.

"We have not revoked prohibitory order there. Internet services are yet to be resumed. We will conduct a review and then take a decision on it," the officer said. A probe has been initiated into the death of the shopkeeper, the officer said..

