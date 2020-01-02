Left Menu
PFI calls for anti-CAA protest in Bengal, 'invites' TMC MP

Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) has called for a protest rally against the CAA in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on January 5 and "invited" local TMC MP Abu Taher Khan to address it, an office-bearer of the outfit said on Thursday. The Uttar Pradesh government has sought a ban on the PFI for their alleged involvement in violence across the state during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

"We are organising a rally against the CAA in Murshidabad on January 5 and have invited several speakers including Murshidabad TMC MP Abu Taher Khan. He has given his consent to be part of this protest programme," PFI West Bengal general secretary Manirul Sheikh told PTI over the phone. However, Khan, when contacted, said he has not received an invitation from the PFI and the organisation has used his name on their posters without his permission.

"I have neither received any invitation from PFI nor have I given consent to be present in any such programme. If the outfit is using my name without my consent, then it is unethical," the TMC MP said. When asked whether they have received police permission for the protest meeting, Sheikh said they have submitted an application to the district police seeking it but are yet to get a response.

"We have submitted a letter today (Thursday) and are hopeful of getting permission. Both the TMC and PFI are on the same page on this issue as we are opposing NRC and CAA," the PFI leader said. The Uttar Pradesh Police suspected PFI's involvement in the statewide violent protests against CAA and sought a ban on the outfit.

UP DGP OP Singh had earlier said the state police has written to the Union Home Ministry, seeking a ban on PFI after its Uttar Pradesh head Wasim and 16 other activists were arrested for allegedly masterminding the violence during anti-CAA protests in the state..

