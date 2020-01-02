Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED, CBI to share information on Narada sting case: Official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:26 IST
ED, CBI to share information on Narada sting case: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, investigating different aspects of the Narada tapes scandal, will share information with each other, a senior official said on Thursday. The ED has also urged CBI to share detail on whether any charge sheet has been filed in the case or the agency has sought permission for prosecution of any of the accused in the scam, the official said.

"Earlier, the ED shared its investigation evidence with CBI and is now requesting CBI to do the same", a senior ED official told PTI. The official said it is a "common practice" to share information with each other in the interest of the ongoing investigation being conducted jointly by two central agencies.

"Further investigation into the money laundering aspect is dependent on the probe was done by the CBI," he said. In the sting operation, which was claimed to have been carried out in 2014, some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders and an IPS officer are seen accepting money from the representatives of a fictitious company in return for favors.

However, the sting video footage was uploaded in the Narada News portal before the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016, creating a furor in the state politics. The only person arrested in the case is IPS officer S M H Mirza who was later released on bail.

Mirza was the superintendent of police of Burdwan district when the sting operation was conducted by Mathew Samuel, CEO of the news portal. Some of the Trinamool Congress leaders accused in the case are Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Suvendu Adhikari, Subrata Mukherjee, and Sovan Chatterjee and they were interrogated by both the agencies.

The CBI questioned TMC MP Saugata Roy in connection with the scandal. The CBI also questioned BJP leader Mukul Roy whose name had also figured in the list of accused in the Narada case when he was with the Trinamool Congress.

Roy joined the saffron party in November 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 231,571 units in December 2019

Hosur Tamil Nadu India, Jan 2 ANINewsVoir TVS Motor Company registered sales of 231,571 units in December 2019 as against sales of 271,395 units in the month of December 2018. As planned, the Company has started producing and dispatching BS...

Portfolio allocation will take place today or tomorrow: Pawar

Nobody in the ruling coalition in Maharashtra is unhappy over portfolio allocation, and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce portfolios of ministers on Thursday or Friday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said here. His comments came after ...

Tennis-Kyrgios pledges money for victims of Australian bushfires

Australian Nick Kyrgios has put his hand up to help the victims of raging bushfires in his country by promising a 200 donation for every ace he serves during the home summer season. More than 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fires fue...

BBL: Sydney Sixers defeat Melbourne Renegades by six wickets

Sydney Sixers defeated Melbourne Renegades by six wickets in the ongoing Big Bash League BBL here on Thursday. Chasing a target of 154 runs, Sixer started well as their openers Daniel Hughes and Josh Philippe stitched a partnership of 70 ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020