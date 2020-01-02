Interior, coastal Odisha likely to receive rain in next 2 days

Odisha is likely to experience rainfall in its interior and coastal regions in the next two days, an India Meteorological Department official said here on Thursday. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warning in three districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda while eight coastal districts are likely to witness thunderstorm along with light to moderate rainfall during the period.

These eight districts are Deogarh, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Angul, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda, said IMD regional centre, Bhubaneswar duty officer, Charan Behera. He said some places have received rainfall on the New Year's Day. While Chandbali recorded a rainfall of 4.8 mm, Koraput got 3.2 mm, followed by Paradip (1.9 mm), Puri (1.5 mm), and Gopalpur (0.6 mm).

Behera said the rainfall and formation of cloud have led to an increase in temperature..

