CISF personnel save passenger at Delhi airport; provide first aid

Prompt action by two CISF personnel saved the life of a Udaipur-bound passenger at Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday. The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday noon just before he was about to take the flight, the official said.

He said CISF constables Madhusudan and Manoj Kumar, who were present at the spot, immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the passenger. CPR is a process to revive a person who has stopped breathing. "The traveler was in a group of seven people and one amongst them was a former diplomat. He also wrote a thank you note and appreciated the quick intervention of the CISF personnel," the official said.

CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan has decided to "suitably" award the two personnel for their prompt action and presence of mind. The Central Industrial Security Force is designated as the primary force to guard 61 civil airports in the country.

