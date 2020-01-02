4-year-old girl abducted, raped by relative

4-year-old girl abducted, raped by a relative (EDS: Adding word in the last para) Karimnagar (Telangana), A four-year-old girl has allegedly been kidnapped and raped by her close relative in a village in Jayashankar Bhoopalpalli district, police said on Thursday. The girl, along with her mother and grandmother, was asleep in their house in Konampet village on Tuesday night when the relative Rasa Komuraiah (36) entered the house, took the child away and allegedly raped her, the police said.

The girl's mother woke up early Wednesday, found her daughter missing and started a search, they said. Later, the girl was found in a nearby cotton field and she narrated the incident, the police said.

As she got injured during the abuse, the child was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, they said. A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act has been registered and a search was on for the accused who was absconding, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

