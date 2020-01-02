Rajasthan CM asks Harsh Vardhan to visit Kota hospital to see 'best facilities' provided

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to visit the state-run JK Lon hospital in Kota, where 100 infants died in December, and see for himself the "best facilities" provided there. The BJP has been targeting the ruling Congress over the functioning of the hospital.

"I telephoned Central Health Minister @drharshvardhan ji and requested him to visit #Kota personally so that he can see the best of facilities and proper management by State Health Department and get himself apprised of the facts," Gehlot tweeted. He further wrote, "Harsh Vardhan ji is himself a doctor and if he visits the hospital in #Kota, it will also clarify the situation for people, who are giving reaction mischievously, knowingly, unknowingly and also innocently."

Earlier in the day, Vardhan had tweeted about sending a high-level team to the hospital to provide all assistance. "The high-level team being despatched by @MoHFW_INDIA incl experts from AIIMS Jodhpur, Health Finance & Regional Director, Health Services Jaipur. It will reach #Kota tomorrow. In my letter too to @ashokgehlot51 ji, I've offered all possible assistance to prevent any further deaths (sic)," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in a tweet on Thursday," he said.

Vardhan has also written to Gehlot, assuring him of all assistance. He also urged Gehlot to initiate measures to stop the deaths of children at the hospital. "We are ready to provide any technical help or assistance. Let us ensure no child succumbs to preventable causes or due to lack of health system capacity," Vardhan has written in his letter.

