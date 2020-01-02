PFI calls for protest against CAA on Jan 5 in Murshidabad

Popular Front of India (PFI) has called a protest meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Baharampur area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal on January 5. West Bengal PFI President Hasibul Islam said that Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan and Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahman have also been invited to attend the event.

"We are organizing a protest on January 5 against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Murshidabad. TMC MP Abu Taher Khan will also be a part of the protest," Hasibul Islam told reporters here. He accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to divide people on religious lines.

"People have come out on roads to protest against the CAA but the government is trying to suppress the protests. Everyone has a democratic right to protest peacefully. The government should immediately cancel and withdraw it (CAA)," he added. Hasibul Islam said that the party will launch an even bigger protest if the Centre does not roll back the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Twenty-five persons affiliated with PFI have been arrested across Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in different criminal activities. Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh has written a letter to Home Ministry seeking ban the PFI stating that investigations have found its "involvement in violent protests against CAA on December 19". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

