3.7-magnitude quake hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitudes shook Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul and Spiti district on Thursday. No loss of life or property was reported. The earthquake struck at 7.38 pm, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of five kilometres in northeast of Lahaul and Spiti, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas. Most parts of Himachal fall in a high seismic zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

