Maha minister calls for construction of bunds for green cover

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday called for construction of 'vanrai bandharas' (forest bunds) to increase the green cover and also to help farmers. He said bunds being constructed by the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) in the district will go a long way in spreading greenery.

"As sufficient water is being made available through these bunds, local farmers are in a position to grow crops twice a year," he said. The Minister for Home and Urban Development was speaking after inspecting a bund constructed on the Kalu river at Badane village in Murbad.

Shinde said bunds were being constructed in Thane district without the need for the government to spend even a single rupee as it was being done through public participation. A total of 1,600 such bunds have already been constructed in the district, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.