VVIP choppers case: I-T dept raids multiple locations in Delhi, Pune

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 21:36 IST
The Income-Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Pune in connection with a tax-evasion probe linked to the multi-crore AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case, officials said. They said the raids were being conducted against Sushen Mohan Gupta, an accused named in the case, and his relative and prominent Pune-based industrialist.

About 30 premises were raided by tax department sleuths in coordination with local police in the two cities, they said. The searches against the two, they said, are a result of certain disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, an accused arrested in the VVIP choppers scam.

Gupta was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year. Saxena was also arrested by ED after he was deported from Dubai last year.

