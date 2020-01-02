Four arrested on charge of murder

Four people were arrested here on the charge of murder, said police on Thursday. The accused-- Rajkumar, Kuldeep, Satvendra and Gautam-- were absconding since December 24 when they allegedly killed their friend Dhiraj after consuming alcohol with him, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jitendra Kumar Singh said the victim's father Mahesh Tyagi had complained that Dhiraj, who was a driver by profession, had gone to a fair in Vaishali with his friend Rajkumar and three others. He did not return home and his phone was switched off.

His body was recovered from the Abhay Khand area on December 25. The SHO said the accused had confessed to killing Dhiraj following a heated argument.

"In a fit of anger, they thrashed Dhiraj due to which he died. Afraid of their arrest, they dumped his body at a green belt in Abhay Khand," the SHO added.

