Shun violence in speech, action and thought: Naveen to people

Noting that Ahimsa was the greatest gift of Mahatma Gandhi to the world, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon the people to shun violence in speech, action as well as in thought. Patnaik said this while addressing the 33rd All India Freedom Fighters' Mahotsav held here marking the 120th Birth Anniversary of freedom fighter and former chief minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab.

The CM also unveiled the logo of Mahtab's 120th birth anniversary and a souvenir of the Mahotsav. "Numerous problems in the world can be solved through Ahimsa alone," Patnaik said adding that everyone should accept it as the "mool mantra" of life.

He said the nation will always remember the freedom fighters who joined the moment at the call of the Mahatma. Patnaik said the attainment of Independence was not Gandhiji's ultimate aim, but it was his vision to establish a nation free from exploitation and a vibrant economy.

"If we all work sincerely in this direction, it will be the greatest tribute to Bapu on his 150th birth anniversary," he observed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.