Cong dares PM to dismiss Sonowal for criticising CAA

The Congress on Thursday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss his own chief minister for openly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and to declare him an "anti-national" for doing so. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala used a tweet of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to challenge the Prime Minister.

"Mr Prime Minister, Stop fooling India! Your own CM is openly opposing CAA. Will you now declare him 'anti national'? I challenge you to dismiss him before criticising the opposition," he said on Twitter. Surjewala also tagged a news report about the Prime Minister criticising the Congress for opposing CAA and also Sonowal's tweet opposing the CAA.

"As a son of Assam, I will never settle foreigners in my state. This Sarbananda Sonowal will never allow this...," the Assam Chief Minister said in a tweet.

