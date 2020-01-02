Cop injured after car fleeing vehicle check hits him in T'gana

A police official was injured on Thursday after the driver of a car carrying ganja knocked him down while trying to escape a vehicle check in Vikarabad district. The incident happened at Anantagiri Hills at around 2 am, police said.

On seeing the police check, the driver suddenly reversed the car and hit Sub-Inspector K Krishna. The SI suffered fracture in his left leg and injuries on his right leg, they said adding he was admitted to a hospital here.

The four occupants of the car including two engineering students from Hyderabad who were proceeding to Vikarabad were taken into custody, they said. A case was registered for attempt to murder and under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

