Left Menu
Development News Edition

CMs have `constitutional obligation' to enforce CAA: Meghwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:42 IST
CMs have `constitutional obligation' to enforce CAA: Meghwal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said here on Thursday that as the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was passed by Parliament, the states have no option but to implement it. The senior BJP leader was here to take part in his party's campaign to "bust false propaganda" against the controversial act.

Referring to a resolution passed by the Kerala assembly against CAA, and similar voices from non-BJP states such as West Bengal, the minister said it was a constitutional obligation of chief ministers to implement the law. "Citizenship is a subject which falls under the Union List of the Constitution. Which means Parliament has the power to enact laws regarding citizenship. It is the duty of all the CMs to implement it. It is also their constitutional obligation," he said.

"They all have to implement the CAA. There is no other option," Meghwal told reporters here. "Congress and other opposition parties claimed that CAA was passed without proper consultation...But the consultation process started in 2016. As demanded by the opposition, the draft of the Bill was sent to a joint committee of MPs from all the parties," he said.

"The committee held discussions with stakeholders as well as affected people. They even visited the North-East, Kolkata, and Assam, where affected people live. So this allegation by the Congress does not hold up," he said. Amendments in favor of Hindu refugees living in Gujarat and Rajasthan were enacted when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister in 2005, Meghwal added.

"It appears opposition parties have decided to protest against CAA to put a brake on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's soaring popularity," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints Special Officers for Disha

The state government on Thursday appointed Indian Administrative Service IAS official Dr Kritika Shukla and Indian Police Service IPS official M. Deepika, as Special Officers for implementing the Andhra Pradesh Disha Act 2019. The Act is in...

36-year-old man killed after cluster bus hits his motorcycle in Delhi

A 36-year-old man was killed on Thursday after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a speeding cluster bus in Tilak Marg area on Thursday, police said. Manni Guglani, a resident of Shakarpur, was on his way to Gurgaon when the ...

Heritage Foods denies allegations of acquiring land in Andhra's Guntur through insider trading

Heritage Foods Ltd on Thursday denied the allegations of acquiring land in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh allegedly through insider trading. The company is contemplating to initiate legal action against those who are making such false al...

3-day youth festival to be inaugurated on Jan 12 in Raipur

A three-day youth festival will be inaugurated in Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur on January 12. The state-level festival, being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, aims to enhance the rura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020