Proposal approved to undertake in situ redevelopment of JJ clusters on PPP mode: DDA

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 22:58 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 22:58 IST
The Delhi Development Authority on Thursday approved a proposal to undertake in situ redevelopment and rehabilitation of JJ clusters in the city on a public-private-partnership mode, officials said on Thursday. The decision was taken during a meeting of the urban body chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at Raj Niwas here.

"The Authority today approved a proposal to undertake viable in situ slum redevelopment or rehabilitation in respect of 17 projects by executing the work on a public-private-partnership (PPP) mode through open tender based on DPRs, and financial analysis done by consultants appointed for various clusters," the DDA said in a statement. The rehabilitation is to be done as per the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) guidelines, it said.

Among other decisions, the Authority also approved an amendment in Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, under which wellness centres in residential areas and mixed-use streets will be allowed to operate on ground floor and basement from the date of notification. The DDA also approved a proposal to amend MPD 2021, permitting fitness centres, including gymnasium, yoga or meditation centres, in these areas, the statement said. Earlier, it was permitted for such centres that existed as on August 12, 2008.

Besides, wellness centres, day spas, weight-loss centres or ayurvedic treatment centres, salons offering fitness and aesthetic medical services have been permitted, it said. Earlier, it was permitted for such facilities operated as on February 7, 2007. The approved proposals will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for consideration and final notification.

The Authority also approved a proposed modification in MPD 2021 under which EWS dwellings units built by developers is to be sold directly to the eligible beneficiaries, identified by the DDA or local bodies as per the DDA policy. The urban body also approved a proposal to allow certain religious activities at sub-city level.

These include training centre for yoga, spiritual activities and meditation, museum, art gallery, exhibition centre, auditorium, accommodation for preachers or devotees or management staff, canteen, restaurant, langar hall, kitchen and bank extension counter or ATM facility or prayer halls, the statement said.

