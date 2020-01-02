Abhinav Kumar gets extension as BSF IG

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extending the deputation tenure of IPS Abhinav Kumar, Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF), up to June 27, 2021, in relaxation of IPS Tenure Policy.

"Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension of deputation tenure of IPS Abhinav Kumar, Inspector General, Border Security Force (BSF) beyond 31.10.2019 and up to 27.07.2021 (total tenure of seven years), in relaxation of IPS Tenure Policy," a government notification read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.