Ethical values, moral education to be taught in Telangana schools from next academic year: CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said the lessons that enhance the moral and ethical values will be taught in the educational institutions across the state from the next academic year.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 23:57 IST
  • Created: 02-01-2020 23:57 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday said the lessons that enhance the moral and ethical values will be taught in the educational institutions across the state from the next academic year. In an official statement, the Chief Minister said the education system should be made in such a way that it removes criminality, inculcate and enhance moral and ethical values in the society.

"Our government is committed to this and will work with dedication. We feel that from the coming academic year, value-based education should be taught in the educational institutions in the state. We have to prepare lessons in this regard," Rao said. In line with the government's efforts, academic lessons will be prepared after seeking advice from spiritual teachers like Sri Jeeyar Swamy and former director generals of police (DGPs).

Rao released an autobiography of former DGP HJ Dora titled "Journey Through Turbulent Times' at Pragati Bhavan here. Several dignitaries and state government officials were present on the occasion. "Unfortunately, criminality is on increase in the present-day society. In some incidents, humans are behaving like wild animals. There is an urgent need to stop the spread of criminality. Moral values can be raised in the society only through offering a value-based education to children," Rao said.

"We will appoint a committee with former DGPs. We will seek advice and suggestions from spiritual teachers like Sri Jeeyar Swamy and others. We will start teaching proper lessons, which will pave way for a better society, and this will start from the coming academic year," he added. Rao said that there is nothing wrong in taking stringent action for protecting good in society.

"This is necessary while discharging duties. In a democracy, sometimes the government has to take measures even if they are not liked by the government, in the larger interests of the people. We have to undertake certain action while recognizing people's sentiments and respect them," said he. (ANI)

