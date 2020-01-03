Man arrested for his involvement in cricket betting racket in Kolkata

A man was arrested on Thursday from a five-star hotel in the city for his alleged involvement in a cricket betting racket, a senior police officer said. The accused, a resident of Lake Town area, had checked-in at the hotel to contact people and struck a deal, he said.

A case has been registered under the West Bengal Gambling and Prize Competition Act at the Pragati Maidan police station, the officer said. Two laptops, four mobile phones, hard disks and several documents were seized from his possession during the raid, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.