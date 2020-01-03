Around eight lakh learners license issued in last four months in Odisha
Around eight lakh Learners License (LL) and 26.6 lakh online pollution certificates were issued in the last four months here.
Around eight lakh Learners License (LL) and 26.6 lakh online pollution certificates were issued in the last four months here. The decision was taken under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and State transport commissioner to increase the testing capacity of the state.
During the last four-month, RTO Bhubaneswar-1 issued 54,503 learner's licenses, followed by Ganjam 43,525, Cuttack 39,467, Bhubaneswar-2 35,621 and Bhadrak 34,238. Moreover, there are still 4.4 lakh applicants who have booked their slots to appear at the LL computerised test.
Furthermore, during the same period, 1,86,084 numbers of drivers license have been issued in the state. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Naveen Patnaik
- Bhubaneswar
- RTO
- Ganjam
- Cuttack
- Bhadrak
ALSO READ
CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Hardeep Puri over Odisha's international air connectivity prospect
CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Hardeep Puri over Odisha's international air connectivity prospect
England call up Dominic Bess, Craig Overton as cover ahead of 1st Test against South Africa
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Ancelotti seals Premier League return as new Everton manager
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ancelotti a great coup for Everton, says Shearer