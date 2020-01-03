Left Menu
Development News Edition

Faiz poem row: Politics being done to make everything communal, says Munawwar Rana

After Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' is offensive to Hindu sentiments, celebrated Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has suggested the premier engineering institute to not intervene in poetry and said that politics is happening to make everything "communal".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:10 IST
Faiz poem row: Politics being done to make everything communal, says Munawwar Rana
Munawwar Rana speaking to ANI on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

After Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur constituted a panel to decide whether legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poem 'Hum Dekhenge' is offensive to Hindu sentiments, celebrated Urdu poet Munawwar Rana has suggested the premier engineering institute to not intervene in poetry and said that politics is happening to make everything "communal". "We cannot allow IIT to take a decision on poetry because IIT can produce one lakh scientists, but those one lakh scientists put together cannot write an epic like 'Ramayana'," Rana told ANI.

It would be better if IIT understands to not intervene in this, he said. Talking about the panel, Rana said, "They don't understand poetry and the people who will make a decision on this don't know poetry as well."

Asked whether he sees any politics in the issue, Rana said, "They are only doing politics, they have vowed to make everything communal." The statements by Rana come after a few faculty members complained that the students who took out a peaceful march on the campus on December 17 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia students sung it as a mark of protest.

The complaint was made to the Director Abhay Karandikar after which the panel was constituted to dwell into the matter. IIT Kanpur will reportedly take strict action on the basis of findings and suggestion of the panel. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan shares new poster of upcoming song from 'Street Dancer 3D'

After dropping a handful of catchy songs from his upcoming flick Street Dancer 3D, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster featuring the next dance number from the movie. The 32-year-old shared the poster showcasing two te...

Iran's Zarif says Soleimani killing dangerous escalation

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Irans foreign minister slammed the killing on Friday of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani as a dangerous escalation and warned the United States would bear responsibility for the consequences. The US act of internationa...

Satin Creditcare gets USD 15-mn ECB funding from Development Bank of Austria

Micro-finance company Satin Creditcare Network on Friday said it has received external commercial borrowing funding of USD 15 million around Rs 107.2 crore from Development Bank of Austria OeEB, to accelerate its lending portfolio. The inve...

Calgary wins back-and-forth game over Rangers

Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal and assisted on Sean Monahans game-winner as the host Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Thursday night to snap a two-game losing skid. Former Rangers goaltender Cam Talbot made 24 saves for the Flame...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020