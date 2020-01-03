Goa CM asks govt departments to ensure discipline, punctuality

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed government departments to ensure that their staff maintained discipline and punctuality. The Chief Minister on Thursday held a meeting with the heads of various departments to resolve issues that were affecting their work.

"The Chief Minister said the government administration should be accessible to people and transparent, and for that, it was important to streamline the administration," the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release. The statement quoted Sawant saying that it was important to monitor the behaviour of government staff and ensure that they maintain punctuality and discipline.

In the past too, the Chief Minister had warned of action against employees who failed to report to duty on time, following which several officers were issued memos..

