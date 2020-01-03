Left Menu
India has rich culture, heritage; why compare nation with Pak:

  • Siliguri
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:44 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:44 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking why he frequently compares India with Pakistan. Banerjee, while addressing an anti-citizenship law rally in Siliguri, said it is a shame that even after 70 years of Independence, people have to prove their nationality.

"India is a big country with a rich culture and heritage. Why does the PM regularly compare our nation with Pakistan? "Are you the prime minister of India or the ambassador of Pakistan. Why do you refer to Pakistan in every issue?" the chief minister said. She accused the BJP of "deliberately" creating confusion over the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), saying its leaders have been making contradictory statements on the issue.

"On one hand the prime minister is saying there will be no NRC but on the other, the union home minister and other ministers are claiming that the exercise will be conducted across the country," she added..

