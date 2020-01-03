Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers sprinkle water on highway to protect crops from dust

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:48 IST
Farmers sprinkle water on highway to protect crops from dust

Poor condition of the Mumbai- Nagpur highway is keeping farmers in several villages along its 75-km strech in Aurangabad busy as they are forced to sprinkle water on the potholes-ridden road to stop the dust from settling on their crops and hampering their growth. The farmers say that at many places, the condition of the highway is so miserable that entire asphalt layer has come off and exposed the inner layer of gravel and dust, thereby increasing their woes.

According to farmers, they have to sprinkle thousands of litres of water every week to keep the highway wet to stop the dust from forming a layer on the crops. Talking to PTI, Dattatray Mete, a farmer from Dahegaon Bor village in the district said, "The stretch of highway between Aurangabad to Vaijapur is dotted with big craters. The condition has remained unchanged in the last two decades. The asphalt layer of the highway has come off completely at many places." "Due to this, the dust below the asphalt layer gets exposed. Whenever a vehicle passes by, the dust gets kicked up and it settles on the crops in the fields lying along the highway. As the dust covers the entire crop, it hampers their growth," he added.

"In order to tide over this problem, we have started sprinkling water on some stretches of the highway, which witnesses a heavy traffic movement," Mete added. Another farmer, Manikrao Ugale, from the same village said the farmers are suffering losses due to the dust menace.

"During the summer season, we struggle for water. But sadly, we are now forced to use it for such purposes. The water that we use for keeping the highway surface wet is from our storage reserved for crops...Our water planning has collapsed due to this," he added. According to Mete, the dust menace has affected his wheat, cotton and onion crops.

"We have to spend water reserved for crops to keep the dust at bay from the crops. We spend at least 1,000 litres every single time and we have to do this activity once in two to three days," he said. When contacted, Tehsildar of Vaijapur Mahendra Garje, who joined his office recently, said repair work of the highway would be taken up on priority.

"I am aware of the condition of the Mumbai-Nagpur highway. We will get the road repaired as quickly as possible," said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Weight loss surgery may help lower skin cancer risk: Study

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is associated with a distinct reduction in malignant skin-cancer risk, a study claims. The finding, published in the journal JAMA Dermatology, can be described as a key piece of evidence that substantiates t...

Syria regime condemns Iraq strike, opposition rejoices

Beirut, Jan 3 AFP The Syrian government on Friday condemned the killing of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in a US strike which was hailed by the opposition. The strike outside Baghdad airport killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani a...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil, safe havens surge as U.S. strikes kill Iranian commander

Oil prices rose over 2 a barrel and gold and other safe-haven assets jumped on Friday, as the U.S. killing of a top Iranian commander in an air strike in Iraq ratcheted up tensions between the two powers.Traders were clearly spooked. The de...

Soccer-Ghana FA fires coaching staff of all national teams

Ghanas Football Association GFA has sacked the coaches of all their mens and womens national teams, the countrys governing body has said. The GFA did not give a reason for the move but its president Kurt Okraku, who was appointed in October...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020