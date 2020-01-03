Left Menu
Queer community members take part in protest against CAA, NRC

Women and members from the queer community on Friday took out a protest march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here.

Visual from the protest in Delhi over CAA and NRC on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The demonstrators carried placards with slogans opposing the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR).

Protests have been held in various parts of the country against CAA which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

