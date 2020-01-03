Maha: Anurag Thakur hits out at Sonia, Rahul over CAA

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday challenged Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to point out one word in the Citizenship [Amendment] Act (CAA) that calls for taking away citizenship. Addressing a Press conference here, Thakur alleged that the "mother-son duo" was working towards "breaking" the country.

The minister said 2019 was the year of correcting "historical mistakes" made by the Congress. "The Narendra Modi government ended Article 370, 35A and Triple Talaq. Similarly, the Ram Temple issue was resolved by the SC and the whole country accepted it. Somewhere, all the delayed issues were resolved by our government," Thakur said.

Apart from this, the BJP took the "historic decision" of passing the CAA in Parliament, he said. The CAA was passed to grant citizenship and not take away anyone's citizenship, he added. There is not a single sentence in the CAA, which states that citizenship of a person will be taken away, Thakur said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Thakur said some people are determined to not read it (CAA) and they don't even attend the Parliament sessions when the subject is discussed. "I want to challenge Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to point out one word in the CAA which talks about taking away citizenship," he said, adding that the mother-son duo was working towards "breaking" the country.

It is unfortunate that the Congress is trying to instill fear in the minds of Muslims, he said. "I request my Muslim brethren to read the CAA, as it cannot take away the citizenship of any Indian citizen," the minister said.

Asked about AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's statement demanding withdrawal of the Act before January 26 or face consequences, Thakur said, "Forget about January 26, nothing can be done on the issue for the next 26 years."

