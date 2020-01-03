Left Menu
20 unauthorised colony residents get registry papers, Hardeep Puri says more to follow

Image Credit: Twitter(@HardeepSPuri)

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday handed over conveyance deeds and registry papers of houses to 20 residents of unauthorized colonies, a move that comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. The documents were given to residents from unauthorized colonies in Raja Vihar and Suraj Park at a press conference, which was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal and other senior officers.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi had recently asked the residents of unauthorized colonies not to trust the BJP-led central government unless they get registry papers of their houses in their hands. Dubbing the Friday event as "ceremonial", Puri said in the coming days, more residents of unauthorized colonies will be given conveyance deeds and registry papers.

The move to regularise such colonies is likely to benefit around 40 lakh residents who play a vital role in any election in the national capital. The announcement of the Delhi assembly elections is likely to be made in the next few days. The conveyance deeds and registry papers have been given to the 20 residents under PM-UDAY (Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna).

Asked whether the AAP government had been involved in the process, Puri, without taking any names, said, "I continue to be amazed at their capacity to derail matters." The Union minister said people had been hearing about the regularisation of unauthorized colonies for a long time as previous governments did not fulfill their promises.

But now, development will take place in these areas at a greater speed, he said. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Puri, saying "Do not make fake registry."

"First you (Puri) said you will regularise these colonies. Now, you are saying you will not regularise colonies. How can it then be possible to do permanent registry in these colonies," he said. "How can the registry of houses be done on agriculture land? Do not make a fake registry. Don't trap people for votes. Tomorrow, you will start sealing their houses," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Till now, around 57,000 people have registered themselves with a portal of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), an official said. Of these people, applications of around 3,500 people have been successfully submitted. They will soon get conveyance deeds and registry papers of their houses, the official said.

Puri said that "as people in large number have been making a registration at the DDA portal, we will upgrade the server of the DDA portal". A special development fund (SDF) will be created to build social development infrastructure in 1,731 colonies, he said, adding that the SDF will be set up with the funds received in forms of charges of conveyance deeds and registry papers.

DDA Vice-Chairman Tarun Kapoor said, under the PM-UDAY, an applicant has to first register himself at the DDA portal and then submit all required documents. "Once the documents are submitted, a DDA team goes to the applicant's house for verification. Thereafter, the applicant is asked to pay charges of the conveyance deed. Once it is done, the applicant is then required to visit the sub-divisional office to get the registry papers of his house done," Kapoor said.

According to the Union housing and urban affairs minister, 20 residents who were on Friday gave conveyance deeds and registry papers of their houses have paid a minimal amount and hence, they saved their lakhs of rupees. Citing benefits under the PM-UDAY, Puri said Pinki Sharma, who has a house measuring 31.8 metres, paid only Rs 19,400 under the scheme and hence, she saved around 24. 10 lakh.

