Prez accepts Allahabad varsity VC's resignation; enquiry ordered into allegations of irregularities

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo and ordered an enquiry into allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against him, HRD Ministry officials said on Friday. His resignation was sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by the HRD Ministry, they said.

Hangloo had resigned on Wednesday. "Hangloo had resigned from the post of Allahabad University vice chancellor on personal grounds. The President has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

"President has also directed to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities, including the recommendations contained in the interim report of the National Commission for Women regarding alleged misconduct against Hangloo," a senior HRD Ministry official said. Hangloo has been under the scanner since 2016 for alleged financial and academic irregularities.

He was also summoned by the National Commission for Women last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students. "I resigned because baseless enquiries were initiated against me. On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints. I resigned because I was totally fed up," Hangloo had said in a statement, announcing his resignation.

He was appointed as the Allahabad University vice chancellor in 2015. He had earlier served as vice chancellor of the Kalyani University in West Bengal. However, he had quit the post following a series of spats with the state government and university employees.

