UP Cong demands judicial inquiry into functioning of all govt depts

Alleging large-scale corruption in the Uttar Pradesh Police department, UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu on Friday demanded a judicial inquiry into the functioning of all government departments of the state. Citing a five-page report of Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna which contained serious graft allegations in the ranks of UP Police, he said it speaks volumes on rampant corruption and bribery in the department.

The Congress leader said an impartial inquiry into the case would expose some big names and bring out the reality of the BJP government in UP. "The entire state is troubled by corruption and bribery. Complaints in this regard are received on a daily basis. Judicial inquiry should be conducted into the working of all the departments so as to rid the people of these problems," Lallu said in a statement here.

The SSP's report, which was subsequently leaked, also has details of alleged corruption during the investigation of a case in which four people were arrested in Noida on August 23, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

