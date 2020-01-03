Kejriwal meets family of deceased fireman, assures job for kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of firefighter Amit Balyan who died during a rescue operation following a building collapse in Peeragarhi in northwest Delhi. The chief minister said his government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to Balyan's family. "Amit Balyan sacrificed his life saving lives...We see the courage of our firefighters to save the lives of people when there is a fire incident in the city," Kejriwal told reporters.

A fire-fighting operation in Peeragarhi turned deadly on Thursday after a portion of the building that housed a manufacturing unit of inverter batteries collapsed, killing 28-year-old Balyan and injuring his 14 colleagues.

