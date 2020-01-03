Left Menu
Kejriwal meets family of deceased fireman, assures job for kin

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met the family of firefighter Amit Balyan who died during a rescue operation following a building collapse in Peeragarhi in northwest Delhi. The chief minister said his government would provide a job to a family member of the deceased fireman.

On Thursday, Kejriwal had announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore to Balyan's family. "Amit Balyan sacrificed his life saving lives...We see the courage of our firefighters to save the lives of people when there is a fire incident in the city," Kejriwal told reporters.

A fire-fighting operation in Peeragarhi turned deadly on Thursday after a portion of the building that housed a manufacturing unit of inverter batteries collapsed, killing 28-year-old Balyan and injuring his 14 colleagues.

