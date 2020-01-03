NCP leader D P Tripathi's mortal remains consigned to flames

Senior NCP leader D P Tripathi's mortal remains were consigned to the flames at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Friday in the presence of family, party workers and friends. Tripathi, 67, who was the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) general secretary, died on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

His body, which was wrapped in the NCP flag, was kept at the party office at Canning Lane here for people to pay their last respects. Party president Sharad Pawar, senior NCP leader Praful Patel and CPI general secretary D Raja were among those who paid tributes to Tripathi.

"Offered my last respects to Late Shri D P Tripathi at our NCP Delhi office. He will be remembered forever by his fellow party workers and everyone whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in eternal peace!" Pawar tweeted. Known in Delhi's political circles as an erudite personality, Tripathi began his career as a students' leader. He was the president of the Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union (JNUSU) from 1975-77 and was even jailed during the Emergency.

Tripathi, who was visually challenged, had also been a lecturer of political science at the Allahabad University. From becoming a close aide to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to growing close to NCP president Sharad Pawar, Tripathi enjoyed warm relations with leaders across party lines.

Known for his witty one-liners and his proficiency in Hindi and English, Tripathi had also served as a NCP spokesperson.

