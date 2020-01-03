Bin free areas, plantation to check air pollution among tasks outlined by NDMC in its 2020-21 budget

Making areas garbage bin-free, setting up 100 charging stations for electric cars besides an intensive plantation drive to mitigate air pollution are among the top tasks underlined by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its 2020-21 budget. The civic body chairman Dharmendra presented his maiden budget on Friday with a financial projection of Rs 4,372.40 crore and said an Integrated Command and Control System will be made live by March this year.

"We plan to remove roadside garbage iron bin trolleys in a phased manner to make NDMC bin free city. "It is proposed to install 17 more Organic Waste Convertors in residential colonies thereby removing the need of transportation of organic waste from residential colonies to Okhla waste processing plant," Dharmendra said in his budget speech.

He said the body has already established 55 charging stations of 15KW capacity for electric cars. It is proposed to set up 100 more fast public e-charging stations in the NDMC areas with higher capacity (150KW) that can charge three vehicles at the same time at three times faster speed.

"To mitigate air and dust pollution, it is proposed to undertake intensive plantation of shrubs and grass to cover all left over open soil surface or barren portion in all avenues and lanes in the NDMC area and proposed plantation of 5,000 trees and 5 lakh shrubs," he added. The civic body has also proposed to form cycling clubs in its five schools in the financial year 2020-21.

Each of the schools will be provided 20 cycles to form the club. The NDMC school cycling club will be used to spread messages about the 'Fit India' and other social messages in neighbourhood areas of the school. "An Integrated Command and Control System, established by NDMC to integrate 30 services, will become nodal point of availability of all online data and information related to smart services which can be monitored on real-time basis and necessary action can be taken. This is likely to be made live by March and will be completed by June.

"It is proposed to enhance its disaster preparedness and come up with comprehensive implementation plan and create necessary mitigation mechanism including infrastructure as required and accordingly allocate Rs 10 crore for this in 2020-21," Dharmendra said.

