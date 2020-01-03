Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bin free areas, plantation to check air pollution among tasks outlined by NDMC in its 2020-21 budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 18:34 IST
Bin free areas, plantation to check air pollution among tasks outlined by NDMC in its 2020-21 budget

Making areas garbage bin-free, setting up 100 charging stations for electric cars besides an intensive plantation drive to mitigate air pollution are among the top tasks underlined by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in its 2020-21 budget. The civic body chairman Dharmendra presented his maiden budget on Friday with a financial projection of Rs 4,372.40 crore and said an Integrated Command and Control System will be made live by March this year.

"We plan to remove roadside garbage iron bin trolleys in a phased manner to make NDMC bin free city. "It is proposed to install 17 more Organic Waste Convertors in residential colonies thereby removing the need of transportation of organic waste from residential colonies to Okhla waste processing plant," Dharmendra said in his budget speech.

He said the body has already established 55 charging stations of 15KW capacity for electric cars. It is proposed to set up 100 more fast public e-charging stations in the NDMC areas with higher capacity (150KW) that can charge three vehicles at the same time at three times faster speed.

"To mitigate air and dust pollution, it is proposed to undertake intensive plantation of shrubs and grass to cover all left over open soil surface or barren portion in all avenues and lanes in the NDMC area and proposed plantation of 5,000 trees and 5 lakh shrubs," he added. The civic body has also proposed to form cycling clubs in its five schools in the financial year 2020-21.

Each of the schools will be provided 20 cycles to form the club. The NDMC school cycling club will be used to spread messages about the 'Fit India' and other social messages in neighbourhood areas of the school. "An Integrated Command and Control System, established by NDMC to integrate 30 services, will become nodal point of availability of all online data and information related to smart services which can be monitored on real-time basis and necessary action can be taken. This is likely to be made live by March and will be completed by June.

"It is proposed to enhance its disaster preparedness and come up with comprehensive implementation plan and create necessary mitigation mechanism including infrastructure as required and accordingly allocate Rs 10 crore for this in 2020-21," Dharmendra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 17-U.S. says it disrupted 'imminent attack' with killing of top Iran commander

Iran promised harsh revenge on Friday after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Irans elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.Soleimani, a 62-year-old gene...

England give up their morning kicks

England has put a stop to warm-up football games after injury to Rory Burns ruled him out of the Test series against South Africa. Burns was injured before Englands final practice ahead of the second Test which started at Newlands in Cape T...

310 Rythu Bharosa centres to be functional by Feb 1: Minister

Minister for Agriculture and Cooperation Kurasala Kannababu on Friday said that 310 Rythu Bharosa centres would be opened in East Godavari district under the first phase by February 1 and the remaining by May-end. Reviewing the arrangement...

Next 24 to 48 hours crucial for bushfire conditions in Australia: Scott Morrison  

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday alerted his countrymen to listen evacuation messages as next 24-48 hours were difficult due to burning bushfires throughout the country. Initially confined to the New South Wales state, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020