CBI searches residence of Nehru Yuva Kendra official in DA case

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the premises of Deputy Director of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan Kh Ibohanbi Singh for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.34 crore, officials said. During the searches, the CBI claims to have recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, two guns, property and bank documents and luxury cars.

Singh who is posted in Kohima, Nagaland as state incharge allegedly amassed the assets from January 1, 2013 to May 31, 2019 when he was the organisation's district youth coordinator, they said. He was promoted to the post of Deputy Director on May 28, 2019.

It is alleged that Singh acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 2.13 crore during the period but could not give satisfactory explanation for assets worth Rs 1.34 crore, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.