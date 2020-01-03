Anti-CAA protests continue in Coimbatore region in TN; 300

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were held in parts of the region on Friday with around 300 workers of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) being arrested in neighbouring Tirupur when they staged a "rail roko" agitation. The TMMK workers squatted on the track, blocking a train at Tirupur and raised slogans demanding the repeal of the CAA and opposing proposed National Register of Citizenship and were removed and arrested, police said.

A group of advocates belonging to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Lawyers Association, All India Lawyers Union and People's Union for Civil Liberties staged a demonstration here seeking repeal of CAA. More than 500 people, a majority of them Muslims, formed a human chain on a road in the city protesting the act.

The protestors held a 100 metre long national flag and raised slogans "No CAA, No NRC," police said..

