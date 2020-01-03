Rescue Sikhs stranded at Nankana Sahib gurdwara, Amarinder appeals to Imran Khan
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to Pakistan premier Imran Khan to ensure that the devotees stranded at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara are rescued from a mob. He was reacting to reports of a mob attack at the shrine in the Pakistan city where the Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.
"Appeal to @ImranKhanPTI to immediately intervene that the devotees stranded in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib are rescued and the historic gurdwara is saved from the angry mob surrounding it," the CM tweeted. Reports suggested that hundreds of angry residents at Nankana Sahib pelted the Sikh pilgrims with stones on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Amarinder Singh
- Nankana Sahib
- Punjab
- Pakistan
- Guru Nanak Dev
- Sikh
