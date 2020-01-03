3 held in Noida with 105 kg cannabis sourced from Odisha

Three people have been arrested here while allegedly transporting over a 100 kg cannabis in a truck from Odisha to Delhi, police said on Friday. The suspects were held late on Thursday night during a checking at the T-Series roundabout under the Sector 20 police station area, a senior official said.

"Around 105 kg of cannabis was seized from the canter truck. Three men transporting it have been arrested. The cannabis was sourced from Odisha and meant for illegal supply in Delhi-NCR," Noida Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal said. Those arrested have been identified as Atbeer, Manoj Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, he said, adding that an FIR under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against them.

The canter truck has been impounded, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

