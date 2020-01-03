Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How will they prove they are same person': Members of transgender, queer communities march against CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:15 IST
'How will they prove they are same person': Members of transgender, queer communities march against CAA

Cries of 'Halla Bol', Inquilab Zindabad', and 'Azaadi' rent the air as members of the queer and transgender communities joined the chorus against the amended citizenship law and took out a protest, saying they will find it difficult to prove their lineage as they are often disowned by their families and live with new identities. Housewives also joined them in their march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar as they voiced their dissent against the law, which has seen countrywide protests, some of which turned violent.

Bittu, who represents the Trans Rights Now Collective, said many transpeople are not connected with their families and have different names and even gender identities from the one mentioned in their birth certificates. "Almost 2000 transgenders were excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the exercise in Assam. We understand what discrimination is. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens are discriminatory in nature and we oppose them," Bittu said.

Queer rights activist Rituparna Borah said the new law is "fascist" and is against the community. "Many trans people do not have documents in the names they have chosen for themselves. How will they prove that 'I am the same person'? Many LGBTQ children are thrown out of house because of their identity. How will they prove their lineage?" Borah said.

"We challenge biological families and we choose our own families. Why are you pushing us towards our biological families who are oppressive towards women and the queer community," she questioned. Holding the hands of their young children, four-to-eight-year olds, mothers also participated in the march that was organised by 45 civil society bodies on the occasion of Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary.

"Voices are being raised against the divisive agenda of the government," said Uttara, who had come with her four-year-old daughter Ifrit. "I have brought my daughter along so that she knows what we are protesting for. We are protesting here to safeguard the future of our children," she said.

Uttara was among the over 600 people who took to the streets in Lutyens' Delhi on Friday. "I am here to raise slogans," said eight-year-old Airish, who was accompanied by his mother Ashok Kumari.

Kumari said he has seen all the events and protests unfold on news channels. "He (Airish) was curious to know why is it all happening. I brought him to the protest so that he knows that there are also transgenders and queers, and how they need to be respected. I wanted him to learn gender equality," she said.

Shanti Devi, a labourer, who had come from Malviya Nagar, said, "Instead of bringing such laws, the government should focus on tackling issues such as poverty, and ensure people like us are fed properly." Chiramita Kumari, a housewife from Malviya Nagar, said the government should not spend taxpayers' money on building detention centres but on education, housing and poverty alleviation.

The march culminated at the Jantar Mantar with a public meeting. Women's rights activist Shabnam Hashmi said it is the first time that women have stepped out and that too not for women's issues but for saving the Constitution.

"We reject the CAA, NRC and NPR and will continue the fight in the next four years and vote the government out of power in the next election," she said. Similar marches were also carried out in 10 other cities across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam

Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.The case was registered in May last year at the request of...

LG unveils eight 'Real 8K' TVs ahead of CES 2020

LG will be showcasing eight new models from its 8K TV lineup at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show CES 2020. The lineup includes LG Signature OLED 8K TVs in 88-inch and 77-inch segment and LG NanoCell TVs. As the official blog notes, th...

Bahrain's Gulf Air halts flights to Iraq’s Baghdad and Najaf

Bahrains Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Iraqs Baghdad and Najaf cities on Friday until further notice due to security issues.The companys announcement on Twitter came after a U.S. airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, an architect of I...

Amaravati can't be capital city, Vizag can: Consulting firm

Amaravati cannot be developed as the state capital city instead port city Visakhapatnam could be the preferred choice, according to Boston Consulting Group, which the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government hired to suggest a BIG balance, inclusiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020