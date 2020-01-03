Haryana cabinet okays proposal for use of Hindi in lower courts

The Haryana cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to allow the use of Hindi in lower courts. They decided to amend the Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 to authorise the use of Hindi for proceedings and judgments passed by courts subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The state cabinet also decided to request Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya to take the consent of President Ram Nath Kovind for the use of Hindi, in addition to English, for proceedings and judgments pertaining to the state by the high court. A statement issued here said it was necessary for the propagation of Hindi that the language was used in a day-to-day work.

The purpose of justice in a democracy is that the plaintiff should get justice quickly in his own language and should not remain speechless during the proceedings, the statement read. The Haryana Official Language Act, 1969 does not make any specific mention about the use of Hindi in courts and tribunals subordinate to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Section 3A will be added to the Act so that the proceedings or judgments of all civil and criminal courts subordinate to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, revenue courts, rent tribunals or any other court or tribunal constituted by the state government are passed in Hindi, the statement said. The cabinet also decided that the requisite infrastructure, including the training of staff, will be provided within six months to ensure a smooth implementation of the proposal.

