Maha: 3 held for kidnapping trader in Jalna

Three people were arrested on Friday in Jalna for allegedly kidnapping a 70-year-old trader and demanding ransom of Rs 50 lakh and later releasing him, Jalna police said. They were identified as Rahul Suddam Jadhav (25), Ajay alias Guddu Indar Jangde (22)and Bharat Dashrat Bhagde (23).

"Trader Kheraj Bhanushali was kidnapped on December 30. The abductors phoned his son Dilip and demanded Rs 50 lakh. However, after police was alerted, they released the trader near St Mary's School here and fled," Crime Branch official Rajendra Singh Goud said. On a tip-off, the three were arrested on Friday, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.