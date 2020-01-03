Left Menu
UP Police shares fact-check details on fake video, says 'it would help Imran Khan be better informed'

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to peddle fake news by posting a violence video from Bangladesh and claimed it to be from Uttar Pradesh, UP Police clarified the same by sharing some facts related to the clip saying it would help the Pakistani leader "be better informed".

UP Police shares fact-check details on fake video, says 'it would help Imran Khan be better informed'
A now-deleted tweet of the fake video posted by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.. Image Credit: ANI

Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to peddle fake news by posting a violence video from Bangladesh and claimed it to be from Uttar Pradesh, UP Police clarified the same by sharing some facts related to the clip saying it would help the Pakistani leader "be better informed". "This is not from UP, but from a May 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion, a unit of the Bangladesh Police) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, would help you be better informed," it tweeted.

In a major embarrassment, Khan earlier today tweeted the now-deleted seven-year-old video of violence from Bangladesh and claimed it to be the case of police brutality against Muslims in Uttar Pradesh. He, however, deleted the video after facing a massive backlash on social media for posting the fake video.

"Indian police's pogrom against Muslims in UP," Khan had tweeted. The video showed police action against a group of people in Bangladesh. At one point in the video, a policeman could be seen holding a shield of RAB, proving it to be a scene from Bangladesh.

The RAB is an anti-terrorism unit of the Bangladesh Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

